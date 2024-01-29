UK group EC Electronics buys Dutch PCBA specialist

EC says the takeover, which was facilitated by Rockpool Investments, will give it a greater presence in mainland Europe and more manufacturing capacity.

Phil Simmonds, chief executive of EC Electronics, said: "We are very excited about Liad Electronics joining the EC Group and working with the incredibly experienced team there. Liad will now be the foundation for the next stage of our growth plans in mainland Europe and a key part of the future success of the group."

EC offers turnkey manufacturing services (including PCB assembly, cable assembly and box builds) to customers across numerous industries. It has four facilities across the UK, Netherlands and Romania.