Chipmetrics closes seed round to advance metrology tech

Chipmetrics launched with a mission is help customers develop atomic layer (ALD) processes and 3D applications. Its main product is the PillarHall metrology chip. It contains Lateral High Aspect Ratio test structures for ALD and CVD thin film characterisation. The chip is used as a measurement tool for thin film conformality and thin film side wall properties in a deep trench.

Mikko Utriainen, CEO of Chipmetrics, said: “This investment is a boost for our growth plans and technological advancements. We are committed to enhancing our product portfolio, refine our measurement solutions, and reinforce our global sales network.”

Chipmetrics was founded in 2019 and has employees and sales partners in Japan, South Korea, the USA, and Germany. The EUR 2.4 million round was led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and OCCIDENT, with participation from investors including Innovestor, REDSTONE, and BALD Engineering.