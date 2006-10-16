Carl Zeiss SMT opens new facility

Carl Zeiss SMT AG today opened a production center for lithography optics in Oberkochen, Germany.

These are the core of wafer steppers and scanners – special production systems that play a decisive role in the fabrication of microchips for electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones and game consoles. Carl Zeiss SMT has invested more than 450 million euros in the new factory, including approximately 150 million euros in buildings and infrastructure, as well as more than 300 million euros in production and measuring facilities.



Dr. Dieter Kurz, President & CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, explained that “sustained investments in high technologies are the best method of outpacing the competition and also creating internationally competitive jobs in Germany. We have added more than 200 new employees this year at Carl Zeiss SMT alone."



Dr. Hermann Gerlinger, Member of the Executive Board at Carl Zeiss AG and President & CEO of Carl Zeiss SMT AG, added: “Systematic innovations and the high speed with which we implement them into products has enabled us to achieve market leadership within only 10 years despite strong competition from Japan. This new facility lays the foundation for additional innovations, and thus future economic success."



Approximately 1,400 employees work in the new factory. More than 45,000 m² floor space for production, clean rooms, development and administration have been created.