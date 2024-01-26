SCIO Automation completes takeover of Fabmatics

The two Germany companies agreed the takeover deal in October, and have now completed it following official approvals. They are confident that their merger will benefit them both. SCIO's says Fabmatics’ portfolio is complementary to its existing customer-specific material flow and storage solutions for the cleanroom, which are used by international customers.

“We are pleased that Fabmatics, which has a truly global distribution network, is another strong company that is now part of SCIO. This will enable us to develop our cleanroom logistics segment even further along with our SCIO subsidiaries Fabmatics and Schiller Automatisierungstechnik into a supporting pillar for our portfolio,” said Michael Goepfarth, CEO of SCIO Automation.

Fabmatics, headquartered in Dresden, was founded in 1991 and has been automating intralogistics processes in semiconductor fabs, semiconductor process plants and other high-tech production environments for more than 30 years. Its customers include almost all of the well-known chip manufacturers worldwide.