Sam Altman arrives in South Korea for chip talks

Last week rumours surfaced that the world's leading AI company, OpenAI, was talking to investors about building a new network of semiconductor fabrication plants. According to Fortune, Sam Altman launched the plan to guarantee the future supply of advanced chips, which are in huge demand from the AI space.

The Fortune story said Altman had met with Abu Dhabi-based G42 and SoftBank Group about backing the scheme. Now, he is believed to be in South Korea meeting top executives from the world's two largest memory chipmakers. Reports say his trip includes a tour of Samsung’s chip fabrication plants in Pyeongtaek.