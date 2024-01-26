Intel and UMC to develop 12nm process platform
Intel and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) will collaborate on a 12-nanometer process to be manufactured at Intel fabs in Arizona from 2027.
The two firms say the process will help them to address high-growth markets such as mobile, communication infrastructure and networking. Their agreement will utilise Intel’s US-based high-volume manufacturing capacity and experience in FinFET transistor design, along with Taiwan-based UMC’s foundry experience on mature nodes.
The new process node will be developed and manufactured in Fabs 12, 22 and 32 at Intel’s Ocotillo Technology Fabrication site in Arizona.
Stuart Pann, Intel SVP and General Manager of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), said: “Intel’s strategic collaboration with UMC further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technology and manufacturing innovation across the global semiconductor supply chain and is another important step toward our goal of becoming the world’s second-largest foundry by 2030.”
Jason Wang, UMC Co-President, added, “Our collaboration with Intel on a U.S.-manufactured 12 nm process with FinFET capabilities is a step forward in advancing our strategy of pursuing cost-efficient capacity expansion and technology node advancement in continuing our commitment to customers. This effort will enable our customers to smoothly migrate to this critical new node, and also benefit from the resiliency of an added Western footprint. We are excited for this strategic collaboration with Intel, which broadens our addressable market and significantly accelerates our development roadmap leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies.”