Intel and UMC to develop 12nm process platform

The two firms say the process will help them to address high-growth markets such as mobile, communication infrastructure and networking. Their agreement will utilise Intel’s US-based high-volume manufacturing capacity and experience in FinFET transistor design, along with Taiwan-based UMC’s foundry experience on mature nodes.

The new process node will be developed and manufactured in Fabs 12, 22 and 32 at Intel’s Ocotillo Technology Fabrication site in Arizona.

Stuart Pann, Intel SVP and General Manager of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), said: “Intel’s strategic collaboration with UMC further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technology and manufacturing innovation across the global semiconductor supply chain and is another important step toward our goal of becoming the world’s second-largest foundry by 2030.”