Fujifilm starts production of CMP slurries in Japan

Fujifilm Electronic Materials, the division that oversees the group's electronic materials business, has invested USD 13.6 million in the Fujifilm Material Manufacturing Co (FMMT) plant. The firm also produces CMP slurries at facilities in Arizona, USA, Cheonan, South Korea and Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Across its facilities, Fujifilm produces process chemicals that can be used in the pre- and post-processes of semiconductor manufacturing. Along with CMP slurries, these processes include photoresists, photolithography-related materials, post-CMP cleaners, thin-film formation materials, and polyimides.

CMP slurries are used to polish and planarize complex layers of integrated circuits. They consist of nano-sized abrasive particles of alumina, silica, and ceria that are dispersed in acidic or basic solutions and used to polish, and ultimately level, the surface of semiconductors.

FFMT Kyushu has been set up at Fujifilm's base for semiconductor materials, producing not only display materials but also semiconductor materials. This is Fujifilm’s first CMP slurries production facility in Japan. The firm says it also plans to launch a facility to produce colour filter materials for image sensors in the spring of 2025.