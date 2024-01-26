US defense department makes $49m semiconductor investment

These awards, which focus on low-volume/high-mix production of secure 2.5 and/or 3D advanced packaging solutions, are part of DOD's Re-shore Ecosystem for Secure Heterogeneous Advanced Packaged Electronics (RESHAPE) scheme.

RESHAPE, which was unveiled last year, is an initiative to revitalize the advanced packaging manufacturing capability of the US – particularly multi-supplier "back-end-of-line" processes for 300mm wafer diameter capabilities.

These new awards are part of a longer term program of investment that saw Micross Components receive USD 134.3 million last year. In 2023, the Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) office, which manages the program, made awards totalling nearly USD 700 million.