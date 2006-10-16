Omron opens European engineering centre

Omron Electronic Components Business Europe (OCB-EU) today announced the opening of a Switch Engineering Centre in Munich.

The Centre, the first of its type outside Japan, facilitates interaction on the design, project engineering and commercial support aspects of switch customisation projects, and will also engineer solutions specifically to address European market needs.



Commenting, Nigel Blakeway, Chief Operating Officer of OCB-EU said, "Our Munich Switch Engineering Centre is a key resource for our European customer base, putting the expertise of our main switch factory in Kurayoshi right in the heart of Europe. Whilst previously customers requiring a modified switch design would have dealt with Japan via their usual sales contact, such projects can now be handled entirely locally in Europe, ensuring a faster response and prompt completion of projects. The Munich centre will also be responsible for developing products that meet European standards and specifications."



The new Omron Centre can undertake modifications ranging from the development of an alternative lever, to redesign of the case, terminals or wiring harness where the customer and the volume justifies it. These solutions can be based on any of Omron's extensive range of switch solutions, including the D2HW for automotive, and the recently introduced glow wire approved D3V.



In addition to engaging with specific customers, the Centre will identify and address more general European needs. For example, one of its first projects is to adapt Omron's switches to conform to the RAST 5 termination standard. The team will also work on developing further solutions meeting

the Glow Wire Test specification. In the future, the aim is that the Centre develop its own switch designs for the European market.



Working under the direction of Yoshiyuki Okada, Omron's European Electromechanical Marketing Manager, Thomas Suhling has been appointed as Manager of the European Switch Engineering Centre. He heads a team of four, including two Japanese engineers, Kazuhiro Izawa and Takashi Obara, who have been assigned from the main Omron switch factory in Kurayoshi. Two European

switch engineers are being recruited to round out the team. Anton Roth brings an excellent background in the automotive and home appliance markets, and has extensive experience of managing switch design projects within Japanese companies. The fourth member of the team will be announced early in 2007.