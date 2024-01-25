ProLogium preps world's first giga-scale solid state battery
French startup ProLogium Technology has opened a solid-state lithium ceramic battery facility in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.
The Taoke factory, with a planned capacity of 2GWh, is poised to supply up to 26,000 batteries for customers such as Mercedes-Benz. At the launch event, ProLogium revealed a 106Ah solid-state battery manufactured with high-silicon anode made at the facility.
Solid-state battery production is challenging and costly, but the potential rewards are huge. Most existing EV batteries use lithium-ion – they are cheaper to produce but more hazardous thanks to their liquified electrolytes. They also take up more space.
ProLogium claims to have successfully overcome the challenges that solid-state batteries have faced in terms of mass production and economics, reaching a scale where manufacturing costs can be lowered to the same level as mainstream batteries.
“After 17 years of dedicated effort, ProLogium is thrilled to present next-generation solid-state batteries to the world,” said Vincent Yang, the founder and CEO of ProLogium. “Our journey has been a testament to overcoming existing technological barriers and innovating new structures, leading to a fundamental transformation in cell structure and process design. We have overcome the bottlenecks in traditional batteries and this breakthrough combines performance, cost efficiency, and resource circulation, manifesting a new universe for the battery industry."