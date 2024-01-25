H+E Group is building an ultrapure water plant in Germany

According to a press release, the new fab will be one of the most advanced and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Europe, and will serve the renewable energy, data centre and electric vehicle markets. It should open next year.

This is the first major announcement by H+E Group since it was acquired by US advanced water and wastewater treatment specialist Gradiant last October. The project is part of H+E’s USD 120 million project backlog of signed orders.

It has received support from the European Commission's European Chips Act. The EC has stated an objective to reach a 20% percent share of global semiconductor production in the region by 2030.