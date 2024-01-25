H+E Group is building an ultrapure water plant in Germany
The German company is developing the facility for an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer with subsidies from the European Chips Act.
According to a press release, the new fab will be one of the most advanced and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Europe, and will serve the renewable energy, data centre and electric vehicle markets. It should open next year.
This is the first major announcement by H+E Group since it was acquired by US advanced water and wastewater treatment specialist Gradiant last October. The project is part of H+E’s USD 120 million project backlog of signed orders.
It has received support from the European Commission's European Chips Act. The EC has stated an objective to reach a 20% percent share of global semiconductor production in the region by 2030.
Philipp Sausele, Managing Director of H+E Group, said: "Our new UPW facility will meet the client’s demanding operational reliability and efficiency standards to maximise yields. As the industry progresses, innovations in UPW, water recycling, and wastewater treatment will play a pivotal role in giving our clients the competitive edge. Together with Gradiant, we are positioned as the leading water solutions provider for the European semiconductor industry.”