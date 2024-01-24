Amber Group and Korea Circuit sign supply agreement on PCBs

Korea Circuit has been in the PCB space for 40 years. It expects this agreement – with Amber's subsidiary Ascent Circuits – to give it a competitive advantage in the Indian market.

Amber acquired a majority stake of 60% stake in Ascent earlier this month. Ascent makes PCBs (single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered and RF PCB) for applications in multiple verticals all over the world. Amber believes the MOU with Korea Circuits will give it access to the entire range of PCBs required for various applications by India’s Electronics manufacturing sector – such as HDI, flex, semiconductor substrate, multilayer, double sided and single sided.