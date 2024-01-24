Orbit returns 1000 jobs from China to US

The US firm offers a range of consumer electronics products, including smartphones, tablets and mobile hotspots. Traditionally it offshored their manufacture, but now it has launched its 'Project Patriot' initiative to bring more than 1000 skilled jobs back to the US.

The first big move is to re-locate from China to a state-of-the-art building at Hauppauge, NY, with the help of Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA). Orbic expects to achieve a mass production target of five million units per year from the 70,000 square-foot facility.