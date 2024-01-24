Orbit returns 1000 jobs from China to US
Orbic Electronics Manufacturing is playing its part in the "Made in America" push by relocating manufacturing of its connected devices to its home country.
The US firm offers a range of consumer electronics products, including smartphones, tablets and mobile hotspots. Traditionally it offshored their manufacture, but now it has launched its 'Project Patriot' initiative to bring more than 1000 skilled jobs back to the US.
The first big move is to re-locate from China to a state-of-the-art building at Hauppauge, NY, with the help of Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA). Orbic expects to achieve a mass production target of five million units per year from the 70,000 square-foot facility.
Mike Narula, President and CEO of Orbic Electronics, said: "This initiative is a stride forward in our vision of a sustainable, job-creating future. Project Patriot is set to be a very exciting time in our company's history, and Suffolk County is the perfect location for the bulk of our work to advance the production of American-Made products and grow American manufacturing jobs. Having our products read 'Made in America' is a tremendous point of pride for us, and it will also allow our company to bolster the local economy, helping other vendors in Suffolk County succeed alongside us."