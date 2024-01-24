StenTech opens new SMT facility in Florida

StenTech is one of the US's largest suppliers of surface mount technology (SMT), which enables manufacturers to mount electrical components directly onto the surface of a printed circuit board. SMT is in high demand because it allows for more components to fit on a given area of substrate than earlier methods. This increases speed and reduces cost.

StenTech already has 20 facilities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Its new facility will serve the Florida market. The firm says it will also offer customers access to its new Advanced Nano coating method. Unlike traditional stencils, this coating is applied to the underside and inside of the stencil apertures, leaving the squeegee side uncoated, and provides same day turnaround.