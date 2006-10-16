Test & Measurement | October 16, 2006
Valeo selects LMS Test.Lab
Automotive supplier Valeo deployed LMS International's Test.Lab to strengthen it noise and vibration engineering capabilities and to optimize the noise and vibration performance of automotive transmission systems.
Valeo's Transmission Systems Division designs transmission systems that combine high performance and reliability with efficient damping of noise, vibration, and harshness phenomena.
According to company representatives, Valeo particularly valued LMS Test.Lab's testing and analysis capabilities, its ability to efficiently tackle torsional vibration problems, and its flexibility to accommodate both laboratory and on-site testing. In addition, LMS Test.Lab's workbook concept, which integrates all testing, analysis, and reporting steps, increases the productivity of test jobs and ensures repeatable test procedures.
Combined with the mobile LMS SCADAS III data acquisition system, LMS Test.Lab enables Valeo engineers to complete a full testing assignment in the field and eliminate time-consuming processing and analysis tasks afterwards in the office.
"LMS Test.Lab provides a complete solution for our advanced requirements in noise and vibration engineering and we strongly appreciate the extensive experience and expertise of LMS. The ease-of-use of LMS Test.Lab, its capabilities to support on-site analysis and troubleshooting, and its integrated approach to solve torsional vibration issues will enable us to continue delivering highly innovative systems that strongly contribute to the noise and vibration performance of our customers' vehicles," stated Rene Boussuge, NVH Manager at Valeo.
