Infineon and Wolfspeed extend 150mm SiC wafer supply deal
Infineon has agreed a multi-year agreement with Wolfspeed to help it meet growing demand for SiC products from automotive, solar and EV customers.
The two firms are long term partners. Wolfspeed, which makes silicon carbide products for the EV and energy storage markets, originally agreed a 150mm SiC wafer supply agreement with Infineon in February 2018.
This extended partnership includes a multi-year capacity reservation agreement. Infineon says it will contribute to its supply chain stability. SiC-based power enables smaller, lighter and more cost-effective designs, converting energy more efficiently to unlock new clean energy applications.
“As the demand for SiC devices continues to increase, we are following a multi-source strategy to secure access to a high-quality, global and long-term supply base of 150mm and 200mm SiC wafers. Our prolonged partnership with Wolfspeed further strengthens Infineon’s supply chain resilience for the coming years,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies. “We have been working with Wolfspeed for more than 20 years to bring the promise of SiC to the automotive, industrial and energy markets, and to help customers leverage this energy-efficient technology to foster decarbonisation.”