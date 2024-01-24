Infineon and Wolfspeed extend 150mm SiC wafer supply deal

The two firms are long term partners. Wolfspeed, which makes silicon carbide products for the EV and energy storage markets, originally agreed a 150mm SiC wafer supply agreement with Infineon in February 2018.

This extended partnership includes a multi-year capacity reservation agreement. Infineon says it will contribute to its supply chain stability. SiC-based power enables smaller, lighter and more cost-effective designs, converting energy more efficiently to unlock new clean energy applications.

