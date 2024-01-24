BMW to employ humanoid robots in its factories

California-based Figure is a specialist in developing autonomous humanoid robots that can perform difficult, unsafe, or tedious tasks throughout the manufacturing process. Under this agreement, BMW Manufacturing and Figure will identify appropriate use cases for the robots and then begin staged deployment at BMW's facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"Single-purpose robotics have saturated the commercial market for decades, but the potential of general purpose robotics is completely untapped. Figure's robots will enable companies to increase productivity, reduce costs, and create a safer and more consistent environment," said Brett Adcock, Founder and CEO of Figure. "We look forward to working side-by-side with BMW Manufacturing to integrate AI and robotics into automotive production."