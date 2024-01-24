CustomCells opens future lab in Itzehoe

“This day is of historical significance for us at CustomCells. Our new building in Itzehoe is more than just our corporate headquarters; it is our future laboratory,” says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the CustomCells Group in a press release. “Research is fundamental to systematically reinforce and expand our own claim as a premium battery cell manufacturer. We want to continue investing in Germany and significantly increase our track record in patent applications.”

Last year, this number was already in the double digits. Founded in 2012 as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute, the company is looking to drive the global energy and mobility transition on the road, on water, and in the air with novel solutions.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in November 2022, and as of now, the approximately 160 employees at the location work at the new 10,000-square-metre corporate headquarters.

Investments in the Itzehoe location are not finished for CustomCells however. A so-called extruder, a machine for global battery production, has already been ordered and the next expansion stages are in planning. The company had announced during the laying of the foundation stone that the acquired property would be expanded by an additional 5,749 square meters over the next five years.

Since its founding about twelve years ago, more than 2,000 projects have been completed for more than 500 clients. More than 620,000 meters of electrodes have been manufactured in Itzehoe alone.

In the past five years, CustomCells has tripled its revenue and posted profits consistently. Notable investors such as Porsche, VSquared Ventures, the World Fund, Primepulse, 468 Capital, the Abacon Family Office, and international technology investors have already invested more than EUR 75 million in the company. Porsche is not only an investor but also a customer, with whom a joint venture has been established.