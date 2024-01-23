Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers
Swedish Mycronic has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an existing, but unnamed, customer in Asia.
The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 14-16 million and that delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024 – the second system however is planned for delivery during the first quarter of 2025.
The SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“This repeat order for two SLX mask writers from an existing customer who already has the SLX in production, constitutes further confirmation that the SLX meets the customer’s high expectations on performance, productivity and reliability. We are grateful for the continued trust in Mycronic”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.