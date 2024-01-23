Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 14-16 million and that delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024 – the second system however is planned for delivery during the first quarter of 2025.

The SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.