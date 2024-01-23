Memory trends: the tides are turning

However, the persistence of this rally in memory prices during 2024 will largely hinge on suppliers’ ongoing and effective control over their capacity utilisation rates.

In a press release, TrendForce Senior Research Vice President, Avril Wu, says that the first quarter of this year is already shaping up to be a season of growth, with TrendForce confirming its initial projections: a hike of around 13-18% QoQ for DRAM contract prices and a hike of 18-23% for NAND Flash contract prices.

Despite a generally conservative outlook for overall market demand in 2Q24, suppliers in both DRAM and NAND Flash markets have begun raising their capacity utilisation rates since the end of 4Q23. Furthermore, NAND Flash buyers are anticipated to complete their inventory restocking in advance in 1Q24. Due to the rise in capacity utilisation rates and earlier restocking efforts, this is expected to lead to a more moderated QoQ price increase of 3-8% for both DRAM and NAND Flash contract prices for 2Q24.

As for 3Q24, the period will see the arrival of the traditional peak season, and North American CSPs are expected to become more energetic in restocking key components. DRAM and NAND Flash contract prices could continue to climb and show a wider QoQ increase of 8-13% – if suppliers keep their capacity utilisation rates below 100%.

Finally, in 4Q24, the general price rally is anticipated to continue if suppliers maintain an effective strategy for controlling output. DRAM contract prices are forecasted to increase by about 8-13% QoQ. It should be noted that the increase in DRAM contract prices will be primarily due to the rising market penetration of DDR5 and HBM products. However, looking at individual products or product types, such as DDR5, QoQ declines are a possibility.