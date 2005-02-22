Seica launch VIVA Integrated Platform

Seica SPA, Italian electronics test solutions OEM, has announced the launch of its new VIVA Integrated Platform(tm).

The platform is based on a unique software and hardware architecture which includes cutting-edge technology to implement the multiple test strategies needed to address the challenges of electronic testing - from the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage, during the manufacturing process, right through to the logistics centers that provide test and repair services.



The integrated DSP-based instrumentation represents a leap ahead in analog test, taking advantage of the high definition and resolution of the digital world to execute precision testing of even the lowest-value components.



VIP(tm) brings the power and flexibility of "synthetic" instruments into the test environment, placing a wide range of specific instrument functions at the user's disposal, without the significant investment required in more traditional instrumentation



The VIVA software included in VIP(tm), organizes test program development into a simple 3-step, Prepare-Verify-Test process, which guides the user through a series of automated operations in an intuitive, self-explanatory environment. Using a common software architecture on all Seica products brings several key benefits, such as seamless migration between different test strategies used throughout the product's life cycle (from prototype, through production, to repair) and incremental test generation, which allows additional performance to be added to the existing program without regenerating an entirely new test program. Existing programs can be deployed on a new platform or new features can simply be added to enhance fault coverage on a given system. For example, a flying prober can be expanded to perform power-on functional test or be connected to a bed-of-nails interface, or an in-circuit tester can add high performance functional capabilities, while a functional platform can embrace in-circuit test add-ons.