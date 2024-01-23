Creation Technologies opens new Markham facility

The recently held ribbon-cutting event celebrated the move to a new site in Markham, which now boasts a custom-built space spanning 118,500 square feet. The new location represents a 54% larger physical footprint for Creation Technologies in Markham.

With over 300 employees currently working at the new facility, Creation Technologies can offer customers even greater capacity and capabilities. The Markham site joins a list of recent site expansions in Changzhou, China, St. Peter, Minnesota, and Rochester, New York.