Creation Technologies opens new Markham facility
EMS provider Creation Technologies officially opened its newly expanded facility in Markham, Ontario.
The recently held ribbon-cutting event celebrated the move to a new site in Markham, which now boasts a custom-built space spanning 118,500 square feet. The new location represents a 54% larger physical footprint for Creation Technologies in Markham.
With over 300 employees currently working at the new facility, Creation Technologies can offer customers even greater capacity and capabilities. The Markham site joins a list of recent site expansions in Changzhou, China, St. Peter, Minnesota, and Rochester, New York.
"We are excited about the opportunities that our expanded Markham facility brings. Our dedicated team and the support of the local community have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing exceptional electronics design and manufacturing solutions for our customers," says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies in a press release.