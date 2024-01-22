Accuron acquires semiconductor wafer-handling firm Recif
Singapore-based Accuron Technologies hopes to increase its presence in Europe with the addition of France's Recif Technologies.
Temasek-owned Accuron Technologies specialises in precision manufacturing, material processing, systems design and system integration. It already owns a cohort of companies that provide niche applications to semiconductor manufacturers. They include esmo AG, mechatronic systemtechnik, and NexGen Wafer Systems.
Now it has added Recif, which designs, manufactures and installs robotic equipment for semiconductor wafer-handling. Recif is headquartered in France and has offices in Taiwan and the US. In a statement, Accuron said the acquisition should solidify its footprint in the semiconductor industry and its presence in Europe.
"We are excited to welcome Recif into the Accuron family. With Recif's innovative solutions and expertise, I am convinced we will be better able to serve our industries better,” said Tan Kai Hoe, President & Group CEO of Accuron Technologies in a press release. “This strategic move aligns seamlessly with our vision for growth and continued leadership in the semiconductor value-chain. We look forward to enhancing our offerings and supporting Recif's growth on the global stage.”