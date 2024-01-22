Accuron acquires semiconductor wafer-handling firm Recif

Temasek-owned Accuron Technologies specialises in precision manufacturing, material processing, systems design and system integration. It already owns a cohort of companies that provide niche applications to semiconductor manufacturers. They include esmo AG, mechatronic systemtechnik, and NexGen Wafer Systems.

Now it has added Recif, which designs, manufactures and installs robotic equipment for semiconductor wafer-handling. Recif is headquartered in France and has offices in Taiwan and the US. In a statement, Accuron said the acquisition should solidify its footprint in the semiconductor industry and its presence in Europe.