NHanced cuts ribbon at new facility in Odon, Indiana

The US firm cut the ribbon at is Odon site on Friday, and expects to start production in the second half of 2024. The facility is one of eight that has received federal funding through the CHIPS Act. Indiana one of the scheme's designated regional tech hubs.

The WestGate Facility, which received nearly USD 33 million in the first round of federal funding, will comprise two cleanrooms for semiconductor advanced package assembly and testing, as well as process development. This represents the first phase of major investments by NHanced to establish a new semiconductor ecosystem in the state of Indiana.

It is part of WestGate One, a multi-company complex that will be the first semiconductor foundry in the US built specifically for advanced packaging. The other partners are Everspin Technologies, Trusted Semiconductor Solutions and Reliable MicroSystems. Together, these companies plan to invest more than USD 300 million in Indiana and create up to 549 skilled jobs.

NHanced Semiconductors' advanced packaging operations include 3DICs, silicon interposers, 2.5D, chiplets, additive silicon manufacturing, photonics, microfluidics and other high-end solutions. It currently performs small-volume manufacturing and customer prototyping, but the new fab is meant to reach mid-volume production in advanced packaging.