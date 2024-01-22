Ferrotec opens semiconductor equipment plant in Malaysia

The Malaysian plant will focus on electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment. Ferrotec believes the factory will help it to expand its distribution into new international markets.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, which was instrumental in the creation of the facility. The Malaysian government is targeting the semiconductor sector as part of its New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 to foster industrial development.

Takeru Yamamura, CEO of Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia, said: "This state-of-the-art production facility has been strategically designed to meet the growing demand for our products and services in the dynamic Asian market. As Ferrotec's first manufacturing location in South-East Asia, the Kedah plant integrates the culmination of 44 years of engineering expertise gathered from our operations in the US, EU, China, and Japan."