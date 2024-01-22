A.M. Fitzgerald and MEMS Infinity team up on PZT MEMS

The two firms believe there is huge potential in thin-film PZT MEMS tech. PZT is a versatile material designed used in MEMS sensors or actuators in applications that require precise performance ultra-miniaturised form factors. They are in high demand for automotive LiDAR, medical ultrasound imaging, AR/VR and haptics.

The problem is that PZT requires very specific process tools and expertise, and this has slowed down product development. However, A.M. Fitzgerald and MEMS Infinity believe they can change this by jointly creating an integrated design-to-manufacture solution using high-quality PZT from day one.