A.M. Fitzgerald and MEMS Infinity team up on PZT MEMS
A.M. Fitzgerald & Associates and MEMS Infinity have announced a strategic and technical alliance to start producing thin film PZT piezoelectric material.
The two firms believe there is huge potential in thin-film PZT MEMS tech. PZT is a versatile material designed used in MEMS sensors or actuators in applications that require precise performance ultra-miniaturised form factors. They are in high demand for automotive LiDAR, medical ultrasound imaging, AR/VR and haptics.
The problem is that PZT requires very specific process tools and expertise, and this has slowed down product development. However, A.M. Fitzgerald and MEMS Infinity believe they can change this by jointly creating an integrated design-to-manufacture solution using high-quality PZT from day one.
“For decades, SPP has used production-proven processes of its high-quality PZT to produce MEMS inertial sensors for the most demanding applications,” said Mr. Masahiko Tanaka, managing executive officer, Sumitomo Precision Products (which owns MEMS Infinity). “To respond to increasing worldwide needs, our foundry expansion through MEMS Infinity broadens our manufacturing capability in PZT MEMS. Together with AMFitzgerald — our choice collaborator for PZT MEMS design and product development — we can deliver an exceptional solution for customer needs in growing markets.”