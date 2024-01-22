Enablence and Polar Semiconductor form strategic partnership

Enablence and Polar Semiconductor say their partnership is 'synergistic' as the two companies each specialise in complementary areas of optical chip development.

Canada's Enablence designs, manufactures, and sells advanced optical components, primarily in the form of planar light wave circuits (PLC) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Its customers are mostly drawn from the datacentre, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California and has design centres in Canada and China.

Meanwhile Minnesota-based Polar makes IC (BCD, BiCMOS) and discrete (MOS, IGBT) 8-inch silicon wafers for the power and sensor markets.

"This partnership provides synergistic growth opportunities for both companies," said Todd Haugen, CEO, Enablence. "It strengthens our production capabilities, provides us with new capacity, and immediately brings online critical etching, deposition and lithography processes which will help accelerate the development and release of our advanced, new optical products to the market."