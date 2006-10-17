Electronics Production | October 17, 2006
"Farnell the fastest growing distributor"
Premier Farnell was presented with the Fastest Growing Pan European Distributor Award for 2006 at the recent Amphenol Info Com Pan European distribution conference in Barcelona.
Amphenol, one of the largest manufacturers of interconnect products in the world, is broadening its product offering through Farnell InOne in Europe by adding over 450 new lines to both the new catalogue and the web. By the time the new Spring 2007 Farnell InOne catalogue is launched, customers will be able to benefit from over 650 new products, across a whole host of new products ranging from Industrial Multipole to Signal and Data.
Ron Vane, Director Europe of Amphenol Infocom, comments: "Farnell InOne's superb logistics service enables us to give design engineers quick and easy access to the latest technology in high speed data connectors and a full range of multipin commodity products. Through their wide area coverage across Europe, and Asia Pacific, we are gaining a lot of new interesting opportunities."
Nick Jones, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Amphenol comments: "To better develop the increasingly broad and diverse product spread, Amphenol has created more support and focus by restructuring. Each of the organisations now offer enhanced local support in all countries and this has resulted in an acceleration of new product additions to the Farnell InOne catalogue."
Sam Pease, Supplier Account Manager at Farnell InOne adds: "We have built a very strong relationship with all Amphenol business units at an operational and corporate level, putting in place an extensive 18-month new product introduction plan, which we are confident will be of great benefit to customers. We are delighted to accept the award for "Fastest Growing Pan European Distributor" as a clear signal of our intention to truly deliver value for Amphenol."
