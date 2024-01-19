INFICON buys FabTime to boost chip software capability

Switzerland's INFICON has acquired all assets of its US counterpart FabTime for an undisclosed sum. The two firms both develop software for use in semiconductor manufacturing.

More specifically, INFICON offers software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories. Its analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection. This is vital in the fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications.

FabTime's AI-powered software tools provide customizable reports that give fab managers real-time insights into factory performance. It currently works with semiconductor in more than 15 countries.

With this acquisition, the two firms say they want to enable 'truly autonomous semiconductor manufacturing'.