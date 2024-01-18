Asteelflash names new CEO
The Board of Directors of Financiere AFG, the holding company of Asteelflash Group, has appointed Nicolas Denis as the Chairman and CEO of the electronics manufacturer.
Effective December 1st, 2023, Nicolas Denis assumed the helm, succeeding Gilles Benhamou, who retired at the close of the year.
With this transition in leadership, Asteelflash Group anticipates a dynamic shift under the stewardship of Nicolas.
“I am honoured to have been appointed as the new CEO of Asteelflash. As our esteemed founder, Gilles Benhamou, retires, I would like to express my gratitude to him for founding and building this great company and, in particular, for assembling a talented and passionate team that I am fortunate to lead from now on. With our mother company, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., we are well prepared to serve our customers for their various needs from our worldwide footprint, and we will continue our relentless, proactive efforts to be competitive and excellent in quality, agility and innovation”, says Nicolas Denis in a press release.