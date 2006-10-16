Nan Ya Orders Multiple Camtek AOIs

Nan Ya PCB Corporation, a global top-10 manufacturer of IC substrates headquartered in Taiwan, has ordered a total of nine automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for its plants in China and Taiwan.

The majority of the systems were installed during the third quarter. The rest are scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2006. Mr. Cliff Young, General Manager of Camtek Taiwan, said "These repeat orders continue our cooperation of nearly two years with Nan Ya. We are proud to have been chosen as AOI supplier for Nan Ya's expansion plans, and we are looking forward to continue this cooperation into the future."