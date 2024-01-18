Automotive tech company selects Syntronic as R&D partner

Under this collaboration, Syntronic will provide the unnamed company’s safety development department with safety performance digital intelligence R&D platform solutions.

The automotive tech company will get access to a safety performance digital intelligent R&D platform developed by the Swedish company.

The platform can assist users in intuitively comprehending the overall progress and key nodes within a simulation process. It consists of four essential modules focused on simulation process management, simulation tool management, simulation data management, and intelligent analysis.

The platform enables users to visually track the entire journey of demand development, testing, construction, and deployment, ultimately facilitating dynamic management and enhancing the efficiency of R&D data.

In a press release, Syntronic predicts that demand for advanced R&D platforms that enable efficient simulation solutions is likely to increase in the automotive sector.