LG opens its first US factory for EV chargers

Commemorating LG’s entry into the U.S. EV charger market, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and other officials cut the ribbon at the new plant, joining LG Electronics senior executives Alec Jang, President of the LG Electronics Business Solutions Company; H.K. Suh, head of LG’s EV Charging business division; and Nicolas Min, President of LG Business Solutions USA.

“The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future, supporting the company’s transformation into a smart solutions company,” LG President Jang Alec Jang says in a press release. “LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world.”

LG’s new US EV charger production factory will have an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units. Initially, EV charger operations will occupy about 60,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot building, leaving room for expansion as the business grows in the years ahead.

The new plant builds on LG’s longtime presence in Fort Worth, where its million-square-foot distribution centre for consumer electronics and home appliances has been located for three decades. This latest investment in Fort Worth by LG Electronics will bring dozens of new tech jobs to North Texas.

The first products now being assembled in Fort Worth are Level 2 AC Chargers with a load management solution and variable current settings enabling 11kW of output power through a standard SAE J1772 connector. The Level 2 AC Charger will be designed for simple wall mounting with an optional stand that enables placement anywhere.

Starting in the second quarter, the plant will assemble LG’s first Level 3 DC Charger, a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175kW through CCS1 and NACS connectors. In addition, 350kW ultra-fast-chargers are on the product roadmap.