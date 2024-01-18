Neways acquires microsystems company Sencio

The acquisition enhances Neways' technology position in advanced microelectronics. Sencio will continue to operate under the brand Neways Advanced Microsystems and operate out of its current facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, where it produces its technology in specialised cleanrooms.

“Over the past years Neways has invested significantly in its technology position, that allows us to act as innovation partner for the most demanding customers in the industry. Through the acquisition of Sencio we further strengthen our market position in microelectronics and are able to offer a broader suite of integrated services to both Neways’ and Sencio’s customers. We welcome the Sencio team and are looking forward to our joint journey forwards,” says Hans Büthker, CEO of Neways, in a press release.

Sencio is fully TS16949 certified and offers functional packaging solutions for MEMS and integrated sensor systems primarily for automotive and industrial applications. The company has over 25 years of experience in package development and volume manufacturing of sensor components and systems.