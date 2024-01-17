Jabil expands with a new centre of manufacturing in Chihuahua, Mexico

The recent addition of this third plant in Chihuahua, the fifth in the region, offers customers access to over one million square feet of regional production capacity.

Besides boosting the company's operational efficiency and flexibility, the new plant also means increased nearshoring opportunities for customers and greater access to robotics and process automation, AI, and additive manufacturing.

“Over the past two decades, Jabil has been at the forefront of the retail industry, working alongside valued customers to drive the development and delivery of the most advanced digital commerce solutions — from warehouse automation to in-store digitalisation, including electronic shelf labels, autonomous robots, point-of-sale systems, contactless and embedded payment solutions, intelligent vending machines, self-checkout systems, and more,” says Rafael Renno, SVP, Global Business Units, Jabil, in a press release. “Our investments in this industry enable customers to accelerate time to market and scale their solutions.”

For Ocado Group, a software and robotics platform company, Jabil is expanding its additive manufacturing and scaling the manufacturing of Ocado’s Series 600 robot. The new, light and efficient fulfilment robot which enables a step change in the performance and economics of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) for grocery and non-grocery applications. Over the past two years, Jabil has supported Ocado's rapid design iterations by leveraging its complete range of additive manufacturing capabilities.

“Working with Jabil has enabled the commercialisation of our Series 600 robot, which features around 300 3D-printed parts that slash overall weight by two thirds and empower us to be more creative with unique part geometries,” said Paul Turner, COO at Ocado. “We are benefiting from Jabil’s increased manufacturing capacity in Mexico, along with their know-how in additive manufacturing and materials science, to scale volume manufacturing of our cutting-edge robots.”

Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil in retail robotics, also is taking advantage of expanded manufacturing capacity in Mexico to increase production volumes while reducing supply chain and logistics costs, especially for customers in North America.