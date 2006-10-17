Printable Electronics industry<br>to reach $12.1 Billion in 2011

Industry analyst firm NanoMarkets is forecasting the Printable Electronics to grow in revenues from $354 million in 2007 to $12.1 billion in 2011.

Fuji Film's acquisition of Dimatix and Weyerhaeuser's announced purchase of OrganicID clearly demonstrate that larger companies with substantial resources are entering the Printable Electronics business.



Both Intel and Siemens have also invested in the technology in their own research or in companies providing the technology.



Key product segments for this technology are printed displays, printable RFID, printable backplanes, signage and printable photovoltaics.



According to the analyst firm these segments will grow significantly through 2011. At that time the printable displays are expected to generate about $3.8 billion, printable RFID will surpass $2.5 billion, signage will create some $1.25 billion, printable backplanes will reach about $1.1 billion and even printable photovoltaics will do better than $1 billion.