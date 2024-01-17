Taiwanese solder specialist opens new factory in Texas

Shenmao says in a press release that it anticipates the new facility to significantly enhance its production capacity, catering to the needs of key clients, including major players in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

The new factory is strategically located near the US-Mexico border, positioning Shenmao to efficiently serve Mexican customers with automotive applications. The company states further that it aims to increase the monthly production capacity in North America by 2-3 times by the first quarter of 2024.

"Despite challenges in the broader electronics manufacturing industry, Shenmao remains optimistic about its growth trajectory. The company anticipates a slight revenue uptick in the last quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth. This positive trend is attributed, in part, to a pivotal client in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector. Shenmao has strategically positioned itself to integrate into the supply chain of this key player by expanding its production capabilities in Texas," the company writes in the press release.

To ensure the success of this expansion and secure its position in the electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain, the company has invested in state-of-the-art equipment for the new factory. Trial operations are set to commence shortly, with full-scale production expected by the end of November. The new facility's primary focus will be on meeting the delivery targets for Mexican customers with automotive applications.