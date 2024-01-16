ViTrox opens new Texas office and demo centre

The newly established office features a meeting room for customer discussions and a dedicated machine demonstration area. The machine demonstrations area serves as the focal point of the facility, where visitors can get firsthand experience of the company’s ViTrox's SMT PCB assembly solutions.

"We are excited to open the doors of our new office and demo center, providing a dynamic space for collaboration, innovation, and hands-on exploration of our state-of-the-art SMT PCB Assembly Solutions," says Mr. Wee Kah Khim, CEO of Board Inspection and Embedded Solutions (BIE), expressed his excitement, in a press release.

ViTrox says that it is confident that this new facility will reinforce its partnership with customers, aligning with its ongoing growth efforts.