Creation expands with new US manufacturing facility

The 150,000-square-foot facility in Newark, New York is poised to enhance Creation Technologies' capabilities in servicing Aerospace & Defense, Medical Device, and Tech Industrial customers. With 550 employees currently on board, the facility has the capacity for further growth.

“As an electronics manufacturing services provider for some of the most demanding applications, we’re proud to be able to offer our customers even greater capacity and capabilities at our Newark facility. This investment will enable us to expand with our customers and provide the highest level of service and support,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies, in a press release.

With the new facility, the Boston-based global company now boasts 13 locations across North America and China from where it offers its electronic contract manufacturing services, encompassing PCBA, cable and wire harness assembly, and prototyping services.