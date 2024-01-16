Jabil to scale development and production for Revolut

“Jabil played a major role in accelerating time to market for Revolut Reader by providing critical product design, development, testing, and certification capabilities,” said Alex Codina, general manager of Merchant Acquiring at Revolut, in a press release. “Their longstanding payment expertise, proven experience building high-performance hardware platforms, and software-integration skills helped us move quickly and decisively to deliver a differentiated offering to our business customers.”

The Revolut Reader is a lightweight pocket-sized reader that offers instant and secure transactions for debit and credit cards. Chip, PIN, and contactless payments from all major credit-card companies are accepted, as well as mobile payments, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Flexible transaction processing modes encompass Near Field Communication (NFC) and QR codes, along with BLE connectivity.

“We set very high expectations for end-user experience and focused on meeting Revolut’s specific objectives for device layout, along with screen and touchpad functionality,” explains Mauricio Ferreira, senior director, Point of Sales for the Digital Commerce Business Unit at Jabil. “Our strengths in product design, engineering, development, supply chain, and manufacturing offered Revolut a ‘one-stop shop’ solution to meet current and evolving requirements. We look forward to growing our valued relationship with Revolut.”

Jabil and Revolut are now scaling manufacturing as demand for Revolut Reader intensifies. Additionally, the organisations continue to collaborate on new features and capabilities based on Revolut’s product roadmap.