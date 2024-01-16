Evertiq Expo 2024: adding another location to the mix

Since its inception in 2011, Evertiq Expo has evolved into a major platform for the Electronics Design and Manufacturing Supply Chain, drawing attention from industry leaders, decision-makers, and professionals alike.

Expanding reach and impact

The first ever Evertiq Expo was hosted in Lund, Sweden back in 2011. Since then the one-day tabletop event has expanded to several European countries. Today, Evertiq is hosting its Expos in Sweden, Poland, Germany, Finland and is now adding another country to its expansive list – namely France.

With a proven track record of successful expos, the 2024 season promises to be a highlight on the industry calendar.

List of Evertiq Expo 2024 Events and Dates:

Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis, France

On February 8, 2024, Evertiq will open the doors to its first-ever Evertiq Expo on French soil, more specifically in Sophia Antipolis at the Mandelieu Congress Expo Center, strategically located in the heart of Europe's first science and technology hub.

Evertiq Expo Malmö, Sweden

On May 23, 2024, Evertiq will open the doors to Malmö Arena for its third expo in the third-largest city in Sweden.

Evertiq Expo Cracow, Poland

On June 12, 2024, Evertiq is making its way from Sweden over the Baltic Sea to Poland for Evertiq Expo Cracow.

Evertiq Expo Berlin, Germany

On June 20, 2024, it’s time for Evertiq Expo to make its way to Berlin and Europe’s single biggest market for Electronics – Germany.

Evertiq Expo Gothenburg, Sweden

On September 19, 2024, it’s time to head to Sweden's second-largest city and the country’s automotive hub, Gothenburg.

Evertiq Expo Warsaw, Poland

On October 24, 2024, Evertiq is ending the Expo season of 2024 with a last stop in the Polish capital of Warsaw.

Evertiq Expo Tampere, Finland

But that’s just six expos? Evertiq Expo Tampere, the company’s most northern expo has been moved from its previous November date to a spring date and will take place on March 27, 2025.

Evertiq Expo's presence in multiple European countries underscores its commitment to creating a truly global platform for the electronics industry. The expos provide a stage for businesses to present their products and services, connect with industry professionals, and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth.

With a history of well-attended and impactful events, Evertiq Expo 2024 is anticipated to be no exception. The expos offer not only a chance for businesses to showcase their innovations but also serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing, with expert-led seminars and discussions covering the latest industry trends and developments.