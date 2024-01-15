Taiwan launches recruitment drive across Southeast Asia

The ministry's Industrial Development Administration (IDA) will lead a delegation of local company representatives to the four countries in March and September. ASE Technology and Powertech are among the confirmed supporters of the scheme.

Taiwan needs talented employees as it seeks to maintain its central role in the global semiconductor supply chain. Last year, a similar initiative led to the recruitment of 316 people to work in IC design, assembly, and testing for companies such as TSMC, MediaTek, United Microelectronics, Phison and Realtek Semiconductor.