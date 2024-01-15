BluGlass acquires GaNWorks to further vertical integration

The deal, which was agreed in December, has now been finalised. BluGlass will acquire core gallium nitride (GaN) wafer processing equipment and processes from GaNWorks. It says this will complete the vertical integration of its Silicon Valley laser fabrication facility. These processes were previously outsourced to GaNWorks.

By in-sourcing of n-side wafer thinning and laser bar cleave processes, Blugrass believes it can speed up development and production cycles by more 30% and deliver annualised savings of more than USD 400,000.

BluGlass’ CEO Jim Haden said: “Bringing GaNWorks in-house is another incredibly rare opportunity. These processes are critical to our manufacturing supply chain, with the equipment alone costing on the order of US3 million to purchase new. The acquisition represents the final step in our plan to in-source wafer processing, and further accelerates our long-term growth plans within the fast-growing GaN market, forecast to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025.”

This deal is part of a long term strategy by Blugrass to secure its supply chain. In 2022, it purchased a 19,000 square feet purpose-built commercial laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment in Silicon Valley for USD 2.5 million. And in 209 it teamed up with US LED manufacturer Bridgelux todevelop applications for the general lighting market, using BluGlass’ RPCVD tunnel junction technology.