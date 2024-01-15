Global semiconductor sales increased 5.3% YoY in November

This is an increase of 5.3% compared to the November 2022 total of USD 45.6 billion and 2.9% more than the October 2023 total of USD 46.6 billion.

“Global semiconductor sales increased on a year-to-year basis in November for the first time since August 2022, an indication that the global chip market is continuing to gain strength as we enter the new year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Looking ahead, the global semiconductor market is projected to experience double-digit growth in 2024.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in China (7.6%), Asia Pacific/All other (7.1%), Europe (5.6%), and the Americas (3.5%), but down in Europe (-2.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in China (4.4%), the Americas (3.9%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (3.5%), but decreased in Japan (-0.7%) and Europe (-2.0%).