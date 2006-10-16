PCB | October 16, 2006
GSPK strengthens its team
Global printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, GSPK Circuits Ltd strengthens their team with the creation of three new positions.
GSPK Circuits based in Knaresborough North Yorkshire has been supplying the global electronics industry with PCB's for more than 40 years. Going from strength to strength, the company has found the need to create three new positions; New Products Sales Manager, Technical Sales Manager and Sales Manager for the Midlands and South.
Recently appointed New Product Sales Manager, Ian Kenyon brings with him 15 years experience working within PCB manufacture having previously worked for Royal Ordinance Factory, British Aerospace and Royce Thompson. Ian's previous roles have included Quality Manager, Technical Sales Manager and Key European Account Manager and therefore has a substantial understanding of the industry and a wealth of experience.
In his new role, Ian will be responsible for developing new products and market share, focusing on the newly launched Reflecta-finish; a product which enables greater illumination from LEDs allowing customers to illuminate with 10% more efficiency.
Ian said - "I saw a niche opportunity to gain significant market share with Reflecta-finish, as well as the potential of adding value to technology and assisting PCB manufacture in the UK."
Peter Murray the newly appointed Technical Sales Manager benefits from 25 years experience of PCB manufacture. Starting as a process engineer, Peter has spent the last 8 years working in front end production as a CAM engineer.
In his new role, Peter will be covering the UK and Europe, helping to benefit existing and new customers with technical PCB fabrication issues. The initiative will bridge the gap between customers' PCB designers and GSPK Circuits' pre-production team, as well as being able to offer assistance with design and data issues.
Peter said - "The previous experience I have gained has provided me with a thorough understanding of the manufacturing process, design rules and capabilities. In this unique role I intend to offer solutions to manufacturing and technical issues as well as suggesting to customers the best fit solutions to bring down costs."
The most recent appointment of Duncan McKay to Sales Manager for the Midlands and South is intended to increase GSPK Circuits' coverage as well as building new accounts and markets. Duncan, who predominantly has a sales background in manufacturing, will be responsible for selling GSPK Circuits' full product range.
Duncan said - "I was initially attracted to the job because of the challenge it presented and the opportunity to work for such a reputable company. The previous experience I have gained will allow me to successfully transfer my skills for this new position."
Managing Director of GSPK Circuits Ltd, Steve Lloyd said - "The recent appointments have been created to meet demand and benefit our customers by making their lives easier. I am delighted with the success that GSPK Circuits is experiencing and feel that these new initiatives will be beneficial to our existing service."
