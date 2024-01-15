Sony to compete with Apple in the XR headset space

The firm has not disclosed a price or release date for the device – only that it will arrive later in 2024. Sony confirmed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR 2+ Gen 2 platform will power the headset.

The company did make clear that the device will be designed for professionals working in 3D who want to create using virtual overlays. This sets it apart from Sony's existing efforts in headsets, which are focused on virtual reality gaming (PlayStation VR 2). As such, Sony will be joining Apple in trying to create a new consumer electronics niche around 'mixed' or 'extended' reality.

Apple revealed its Vision Pro in June 2023, but has only just announced its launch date as 2 February, with pre-orders beginning on 19 January (US only). It will cost USD 3,499. However, according to a report by TechNews, there might be only 60,000 to 80,000 units available on day one.