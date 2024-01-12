Micron to invest in Indian semiconductor talent pipeline

The partners have formalised an MOU to support 'experiential education and training programs'. Their activity is supported by the government's India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to create a self-sufficient semiconductor assembly and test ecosystem in the country.

Micron is already a keen investor in India's semiconductor ecosystem. It is currently building an assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat, which will create approximately 5,000 direct Micron jobs and 15,000 community jobs.

This partnership should help Micron to fill the vacancies. Gursharan Singh, Micron’s Senior Vice President of Global Assembly and Test Operations, said: "This synergistic collaboration with NAMTECH is an opportunity to build the talent and skill essential to the semiconductor assembly and test industryy. The partnership enables us to leverage India's well-established talent pipeline for the semiconductor ecosystem, not just regionally but also on a global scale."

As part of the plan, Micron and NAMTECH (the New Age Makers Institute of Technology) will provide internships and employment opportunities for NAMTECH students, organise academic excursions to industrial precincts, and facilitate technical projects.