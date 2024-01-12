Honeywell and NXP join forces on smart buildings tech

The two firms have signed an MOU. They say they will integrate NXP's neural network-enabled, industrial-grade i.MX chipset into Honeywell's building management systems (BMS). The first stage will focus on the Honeywell Optimizer Suite building control and automation platform.

The broader objective is to apply AI/machine learning and data analytics to make buildings more autonomous and energy-efficient. Industry data explains why. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), buildings' operations contribute 26% of global energy-related emissions.

Honeywell says it will use NXP's scalable semiconductor and software solutions, such as the i.MX 8M applications processors and i.MX RT crossover microcontrollers, to enhance its critical building systems. It will augment the process by applying its own cloud-based Honeywell Forge analytics solutions.

