China defines its own standards for automotive chips

The country is in an interesting position when it comes to the NEV (new energy vehicle) space. In 2023, it became the world’s biggest car exporter, thanks to its strength in electric motoring. But at the same time, it is vulnerable to the sanctions placed on its chip component supplies by the US.

Hence this plan, which aims to establish a complete set of new standards to cultivate an independent and sustainable domestic supply chain. MIIT says China the scheme will comprise more than 30 critical standards by 2025, covering areas such as reliability, electromagnetic compatibility and operational and information security. By 2030, there will be 70 more, specifically targeted at the automotive chip sector.

Industry data says China's exports of NEVs jumped 83.5% year-on-year to 1.09 million units. Like all other industrial products, NEVs require more and more chips with every year. In 2012, the average was 600 chips, but that number jumped to 1,459 in 2022.