Electronics Production | October 16, 2006
Nokia wins HSDPA network order
Nokia has won a contract to expand Wataniya Telecom's High Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA) radio and core network in Kuwait, increasing its capacity and extending the HSDPA network coverage to new areas.
In addition to the 3.6 Mbps HSDPA radio network, Nokia will provide Wataniya Telecom with a core network upgrade, including packet core equipment and the Nokia MSC Server mobile softswitch; and a range of services, including network planning, consulting, systems integration, implementation, pre-launch optimization, maintenance, and care services. Deliveries have already begun.
"There is growing demand for mobile data services among our customers in Kuwait, so in order to serve our customers better we decided to expand our existing HSDPA network and extend the service to new areas. Nokia's high-quality solutions and unfailing support make the company a trusted supplier," said Harri Koponen, General Manager & CEO, Wataniya Telecom.
"Nokia's simple HSDPA software upgrade enables Wataniya to offer their customers mobile broadband services cost-efficiently. We are committed to supporting Wataniya in introducing new services in Kuwait and providing them with Nokia's end-to-end expertise ranging from network equipment and services to devices," said Walid Moneimne, Senior Vice President, Networks, Nokia.
Previously, Nokia has supplied Wataniya Telecom's core network, upgraded its GSM radio network with EDGE, and supplied the WCDMA 3G/HSDPA radio network in order to run advanced services such as video calling, video sharing, and push to talk.
High performance Nokia HSPA is a simple software upgrade to Nokia WCDMA networks, thus enabling a fast, cost-effective rollout. Nokia HSPA is made up of two key technologies, HSDPA (High Speed Downlink Packet Access) and HSUPA (High Speed Uplink Packet Access), enabling true mobile broadband with breakthrough data speeds of up to 14.4 Mbps in the downlink and up to 5.8 Mbps in the uplink.
Nokia HSDPA offers almost 10-times faster data services than current 3G networks, generating an enhanced service experience. Nokia is a leader in the HSDPA market, with a large number of HSDPA contracts. Many network operators have already opened their HSDPA networks with the Nokia solution.
Nokia is creating seamless user experiences in converging networks thanks to mobile softswitching and IMS for fixed and mobile. With over 115 customers for its mobile softswitching and over 50 live networks, Nokia is clearly the most experienced mobile softswitching supplier worldwide.
